Mother-in-law, Indian woman killed in car crash in Australia

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Melbourne: In a very shocking news, a Andhra woman and mother-in-law were killed in a road accident in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday after the Toyota car they were travelling in collided with a Porsche.

The victims were identified as 67-year-old Rama Devi and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law, Neha Bommali.

The incident took place on September 16 around 9:40 pm at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive in Point Cook – a south-western suburb of Melbourne.

The two women and the Porsche driver were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Neha Bommali (33) and her mother-in-law, Rama Devi (67), dead on arrival. The Porsche driver is currently undergoing treatment.

Rama Devi had travelled to Australia with her husband GT Prasad, a former Joint Secretary of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) to visit her family and spend time with her grandchildren and attend a family function.

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The Victoria Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The accident has left the family and relatives in Visakhapatnam in shock. Telugu community organisations in Melbourne are assisting the family with the formalities to repatriate the mortal remains to India.

Varun Chandra Gunna, son of Rama Devi and husband of Neha has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help repatriate Neha and Rama Devi to India to perform traditional Hindu funeral rites.

In his post, Varun said his world was “completely shattered in a single instant” on September 16, 2026, when Neha and Rama Devi were killed while travelling in their Toyota Corolla.