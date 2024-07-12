Mother dies trying to stop thief stealing her car while her son was inside, watch

New Delhi: In a tragic and shocking incident a woman was killed while trying to stop a thief who was stealing her car while her six year old son was inside the vehicle. The incident took place in Ohio under Columbus Police jurisdictions in the US on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as twenty-nine-year-old Alexa Stakely.

As per reports, An Ohio mother was picking up her 6-year-old son from a babysitter’s house early in the morning on Thursday after finishing a shift as a waitress. She made her six year old son to sit in the car and remembered that she left something at the babysitter’s house. She then decided to approach the babysitter’s house again. At this juncture within no time when she was coiming from the babysitter’s house, she saw that someone is stealing her car. The woman then ran to her car to save her son but was stuck and thrown onto the pavements. She was then rushed to the hospital where later she succumbed to the injury.

Thankfully, Police later found her child safe inside the abandoned car.

Watch the video here: