Morocco Earthquake: Death toll surpasses 2800, rescue operation underway

Amizmiz (Morocco): The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Morocco has passed 2800, and the injuries to 2,562, according to the latest statement released by the Moroccan government.

The rescue teams dispatched by Spain and the UK have arrived in the village of Amizmiz near the epicentre. Helicopters are seen shuttling back and forth between the tremor-hit old city of Marrakesh and other quake-affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue and relief efforts are also continuing to access the hardest-hit mountainous regions.

There is still a shortage in the supply of gasoline and covers.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the North African country at 11:11 p.m. local time on Friday at a depth of 18.5 km, said the US Geological Survey.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the earthquake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

