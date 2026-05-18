“More than a rockstar”: Indian diaspora in Oslo eagerly awaits PM Modi’s arrival

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Oslo : The Indian diaspora in Oslo is buzzing with immense enthusiasm and anticipation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Norway on Monday.

The visit, which marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has travelled to the country in 43 years, is being viewed as a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe.

For the Indian community residing in Norway, the upcoming visit is nothing short of historic. Preparations and anticipation have been building for months. Speaking to ANI, members of the diaspora shared their excitement.

A member of the Indian diaspora in Oslo told ANI, “We are excited about the PM’s visit to Norway. This is the first visit after 43 years. Not just the Indian diaspora but the whole of Norway is excited about this visit. After signing the EFTA deal, the industry in Norway is now excited about materialising it.”

Another community member perfectly captured the electric atmosphere, stating, “Super excited! He is more than a rockstar! With this, the business relations between India and Norway will get better.”

A third resident echoed the sentiment, noting the long-standing anticipation: “We can’t define our excitement in words. We have been waiting for this moment for the past one year.”

PM Modi is visiting Norway as the fourth leg of his five-nation tour to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 19 and to hold key bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The visit comes at a crucial time for India-Nordic relations. Beyond the cultural bonding with the diaspora, the focus remains heavily on trade and economic synergy, particularly following the recently signed EFTA agreement.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Sweden, stating that the outcome of the visit adds “new momentum” to the relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a glimpse of his Sweden visit and listed the outcomes, such as the elevation of ties to Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.

“My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations,” he said.

“From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive,” he added.

He further thanked the people of Sweden, PM Ulf Kristersson and the government for the warm welcome.

With the momentum from Sweden carrying over, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo is poised to further deepen India’s geopolitical and economic footprint in the Nordic region.

(ANI)

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