More than 1,000 flights cancelled at major UK airports due to air traffic control glitch

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New-Delhi: More than 1000 flights have been cancelled at several major airports, including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted after a technical failure in the country’s air traffic control system disrupted.

According to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24, 1,300 flights to and from UK ​airports were cancelled on Tuesday. Another 177 flights had been cancelled for Wednesday, nearly all of them at Heathrow, the country’s largest airport, it added.

Heathrow said at 2019 GMT that arrivals to the airport had been suspended for the remainder of Tuesday, and while departures had resumed, the disruption was expected to continue.

Earlier, data on flight-tracking platform FlightAware said some 490 departures were delayed at six airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Luton, Edinburgh and ​Bristol as of 1518 GMT. Some 525 arrivals at those six airports were either cancelled or delayed, the website data showed.

The disruption was linked to a technical problem in the flight processing system of National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the body that manages air traffic across the UK.

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NATS initially said it was investigating a technical issue affecting flight departures. It later confirmed that the problem was within its flight processing system and that engineers were working urgently to restore normal operations.

London’s Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and London City airports were among the worst affected. Manchester, Birmingham, Luton, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen also reported disruption.

At Heathrow, around 100 flights had been cancelled and hundreds more delayed, according to flight-tracking data cited by Reuters. Gatwick also recorded hundreds of delays.

Manchester Airport was also affected, along with Stansted and East Midlands airports, which are operated by Manchester Airports Group.