Monkeypox vaccination centre opens in Paris

Monkeypox vaccination Paris
Paris, July 26 (IANS) French Health Minister Francois Braun announced that a high-capacity monkeypox vaccination centre will be open to the public from Tuesday in Paris.

According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Health Minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

Braun emphasised the country has “reacted immediately” to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: “Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place.”

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

 

