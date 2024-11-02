Africa: Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Africa have risen by over 500% this year and spread to 19 countries, according to the Africa Centers for Dieses Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). So far this year, the continent has recorded about 48,093 cases of monkeypox, with 10,372 confrimed cases and over 1,048 deaths. The outbreak is alarming because central Africa accounts for 85.7% of all reported cases and 99.5% deaths.

He said, ” When we compare (the confirmed cases reported this year) with the entire 2023, that is more than a 500 per cent increase, the situation is not yet under control. We are still on the upward trend generally.”

So far, 24 African countries have reported monkeypox cases, the latest being Mauritius. According to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention ( Africa CDC), the central Africa region accounts for 85.7% of all reported cases and 99.5% of deaths. In the last week only, Africa has seen 2,766 new cases, including 1,254 confirmed and 34 new deaths.

The African Union’s specialized healthcare agency has raised an alarm over the increasing cases of monkeypox both in Liberia and Uganda. According to Ngashi Ngongo, cross-border and sexual transmissions are the major factors that facilitate the rapid spread of monkeypox in Uganda.

It was first discovered in laboratory monkey in 1958 and named monkeypox. The disease i viral, not so common in human populations, and transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets as well as contaminated materials. Some of the symptoms are fever, rasesh and swollen lymph node.

According to the reports, the World Health Organization has already reported over 100,000 confirmed cases in the world with over 200 deaths which are majorly in Africa. Cases and deaths are at high rate, majorly in the Republic of the Congo and Burundi.

At the mid point of August 2022, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the ongoing outbreak of mpox in Africa a Public Health Emergency of Continental security. Turning on it’s highest level of global level of global alert fr mpox for the second time in two years.

