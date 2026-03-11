“Mojtaba Khamenei is safe and healthy,” says Iran President’s son

Advertisement

Tehran: Yousef Pezeshkian the son of the Iranian President has confirmed that Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘safe and sound’. This after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by US and Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

In a message posted on the messaging app Telegram Yousef Pezeshkian said, “I heard news about Mr. Mojtaba being injured. I asked friends who had contact. They said, thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem.”

The New York Times had earlier suggested in its report that Mojtaba Khamenei, had been wounded and has since avoided public appearances due to security concerns. The NYT report quoted three Iranian sources saying that senior officials informed them that Khamenei was injured during the first day of the Israeli operation on February 28.

Meanwhile, as the West Asia conflict entered Day 12 a cargo vessel is hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a fire onboard and prompting the crew to evacuate and request assistance, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. Iran had vowed to block the flow of oil through the strait amid the war with the US and Israel.

That was followed by a warning from US President Donald Trump who issued a sharply worded statement against Iran, calling on the country to refrain from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz and warning of military consequences if they are not removed.

The US President said, “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently.”

In New York, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani alleged that the US and Israel were deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure.

“They are deliberately and discriminately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across my country. They show no respect for international law and no restraint in committing these crimes.

Densely populated residential area and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted. So far, these horrific crimes have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 1,300 civilians. They have also destroyed 9,669 civilian sites, including 7,943 residential homes, 1,617 commercial and service centres, 32 medical and pharmaceutical facilities, 65 schools and educational institutions, 13 Red Cross building and several energy supply facilities,” he said.

The Iranian envoy further called on the UN to act saying that, if Iran had been targeted today it could be some other nation tomorrow.

“It is deeply regrettable that Security Council continues to remain silent. The Council is turning a blind eye to this grave violation, despite its primary responsibility under the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security. Instead, some Council members are attempting to reverse the roles and position of victims and aggressors. Today it is Iran. Tomorrow it could be any other sovereign state. The international community must act now to stop this bloody war against the Iranian people,” he said.

Wednesday marks day 12 of the West Asia Conflict with both sides hardening their position even as the fighting takes a toll on civilian lives and fuel supplies.