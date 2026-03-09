Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Iran’s new Supreme Leader after father’s death

Advertisement

Iran: The Assembly of Experts, Iran’s top clerical body, has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to be the country’s next supreme leader, following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, Iran’s state media reported Sunday.

“After reviewing the views of all members of the assembly, based on Article 111 of the constitution, they all selected Mojtaba Khamenei for the position”, IRNA quoted Mohammad Hossein Tajik. Tajik, head of the secretariat of the Assembly of Experts, announced on Sunday afternoon following a meeting by the leadership council.

Ali Khamenei had led the Islamic Republic since 1989, becoming the longest-serving leader of the country since its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Ali Khamenei died after a battle with cancer in Tehran Saturday night at the age of 83.

Khamenei has been in power as the supreme leader since 1989. There has never been a father-son leadership transfer.

Mojtaba Khamenei is a mid-50s Shia cleric. Without any top government posts, he has long been believed to wield huge influence with senior cleric members and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Born in Mashhad, he learned Islamic theology and gradually began attracting conservative politicians. His rise over the years saw his name being mentioned as a potential heir apparent by analysts. State-run IRNA has described Mojtaba as having long been involved in politics and having founded political associations.