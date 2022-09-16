Modi meets Putin Erdogan on sidelines of SCO meet
Photo: IANS

Modi meets Putin, Erdogan on sidelines of SCO meet: Watch

By Himanshu 0

Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the sidelines of SCO summit on Friday.

“Today’s era isn’t of war & I’ve spoken to you about it on the call. Today we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia have stayed together for several decades,” he said in his meeting with the Russian leader.

They also discussed bilateral issues and trade.

President Putin also extended his best wishes to Modi ahead of his birthday on Saturday.

After his meeting with Erdogan, he tweeted: “Met President @RTErdoganAand reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people”.

The MEA said that the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and appreciated recent gains in bilateral trade. Also exchanging views on regional and global developments, they also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 267 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

IAF’s Surya Kiran team presents daredevil air show in Bhubaneswar: Watch…

State

Class V girl student dies as school gate collapses on her in Odisha’s Rayagada

State

2 costly mobile phones looted from Mo Bus passengers in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.