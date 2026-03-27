Modi and I are two people that get things done, Trump’s praise for PM Modi

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New-Delhi: US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and The US Embassy in India posted a picture of the two leaders, highlighting US’s strong relationship with India.

In a message shared through the US Embassy in India, Trump said, “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most.”

Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NEJCjGBXps — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 27, 2026

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PM Modi and ​Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed ‌the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, which has seen continued military exchanges and growing uncertainty across the region.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” the PM added.

Also Read: PM Modi And Trump Strengthen Ties Through Defence And Trade Talks