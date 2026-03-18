Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel; Qatar condemns strike on South Pars gas facilities in Iran

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Tehran: Missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, Israel’s military said, as tensions escalated following reported strikes on energy infrastructure linked to Iran’s major gas field, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said missiles had been fired from Iran towards its territory, in the latest developments in the ongoing confrontation between the two countries.

Earlier, Iran issued an evacuation warning to people living near oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a report cited by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at Iran’s South Pars gas facility has been brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far, a regional governor said, according to Iran’s Fars news agency as cited by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, Qatar condemned the targeting of natural gas facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars field, warning against attacks on energy infrastructure amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Israeli fighter jets had struck a gas facility in Bushehr, Iran, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera, as Iran is set to target “enemy infrastructure” following attacks on its gas sites.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran warned it would respond to strikes on its gas sites by targeting the “enemy infrastructure”.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday said it had struck more than 100 targets in the city of Tel Aviv in retaliation for the martyrdom of Ali Larijani, Iran’s former top security official.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC announced hitting the targets during the 61st wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4.

The hostile objects, it added, were targeted using multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles.

The IRGC said Operation True Promise 4 had so far either killed or injured more than 230 Zionists.

Earlier, a funeral ceremony was underway in Tehran on Wednesday for top security official, Ali Larijani, and head of the Basij forces, Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, according to the Iranian state media Press TV.

(Source: ANI)