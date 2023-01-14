Miss Universe 2023: Date, time, Free Live Streaming, know details here

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be held on January 14 as per Eastern Time (ET) that is on January 15 as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

This time Divita Rai is representing India in the pageant. The winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title will be crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the crown for India in December 2021.

As many as 86 women will compete for the title of Miss Universe in the peagant.

Indian viewers can watch Miss Universe 2023 at 6:30 pm IST on January 15.

The Live streaming of the pageant will be on VIACOM 18-owned Voot. Besides, viewers in India can watch the event live on the official Facebook and YouTube accounts for JKN18 channel.