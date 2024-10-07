Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas, Emma Brungardt dies in car crash, teammates injured

Emma Brungardt, the 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas died in a car crash and five of her teammates were injured in rural Kansas on Friday night.

Emma, 19, was declared dead at the scene of the accident at around 9.44 pm, the authorities said.

The accident took place at the Y intersection on County Road 21 and a private ride. The driver headed towards south and went between the intersection and striked a tree row, according to Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

Brungardt was inside the vehicle with other members of the Rodeo team who sustained injuries were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude, the CC College Rodeo Team wrote on Facebook.