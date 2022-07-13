Military, police given authority to control situation: Sri Lanka Acting Prez

Colombo: A committee, comprising of Chief of Defence Staff, Tri force Commanders and IGP, had been appointed to ensure the security and safety of the citizens and to restore law and order in the country, Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Wednesday.

He said the committee will be given every authority to act without interference from politicians, Daily Mirror reported.

As curfew has been imposed in the Western province at the moment and following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, trains reaching Colombo Fort from distant places, have been halted until further notice, the Railway General Manager (GMR) Dhammika Jayasundara said.

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) said they are prepared to bring the trains which have already started their journey to Colombo by taking their occupational risk, Daily Mirror reported.

So far, a number of station masters and several stations have been attacked.