Middle East Tension: Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv

By Abhilasha 0
New-Delhi: Air India has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East on Friday.

In an official statement, Air India assured passengers with confirmed bookings to and from Tel Aviv that they would receive a full refund. The airline also stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

“In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” said Air India in an official statement in their post X.

Air India has also released helpline numbers for their 24/7 Contact Centre: 011-69329333 / 011-69329999.

The development comes after the killings of Hamas’ top political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon.

