Michelle Obama expresses her genuine fear of Donald Trump wining US President election, Urges to vote for Kamala Harris

United States: Michelle Obama delivered an emotional speech in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday evening in support of Vice President and Democratic candidate for the White House Kamala Harris.

She has urged to all men, undecided voters and those planning to sit up the election to vote for Kamala Harris and warned that to vote for Donal Trump means you are voting against women.

She expressed her concerns and said that she genuinely fears of Donald Trump coming back to the White House as president.

She claimed that Democratic candidate Harris could turn out an “extraordinary president of the United States” if elected in just 10 days.

She further aired her frustration over Trump and said that “My hope about Kamala is also accompanied by some genuine fear.” She then talked about Trump’s prior actions and questioned, “Why is this race even close?”

“I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse,” said Michelle Obama.

Both Trump and Kamala Harris held campaign in Michigan ahead of the November 5 election. While Harris focused on abortion rights, Trump sought support with his anti-immigrant campaign theme.

