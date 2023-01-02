Mexico: Gunmen open fire in border prison, at least 14 dead

Ciudad Juarez: At least 10 guards along with four inmates were killed early on Sunday in a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. In a daring incident of jailbreak, gunmen in armored vehicles opened fire in the prison.

At least 24 inmates have reportedly escaped in the chaos.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that around 7 am various armoured vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped.

Mexican soldiers and state police took back control of the prison later on Sunday, however, it was after the 24 prisoners had broken out. The state prosecutor’s office said its officials were investigating the deadly incident.

Minutes before what happened an armed attack against elements of the Municipal Police had been reported, in which, after a chase, four men were captured and a Ford Expedition truck was seized. Police subsequently killed two alleged gunmen riding in the SUV.