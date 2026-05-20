Meloni shares selfie from Colosseum, Welcomes PM Modi

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New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome yesterday and then received an heartwarming welcome from Giorgia Meloni.

Georgia shared a picture with Narendra Modi , captioning it as “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” on X( formally twitter) with which she added two flags which represented taly and India.

In the picture you will see the Colosseum which is originally known as the Flavian Amphitheatre. The post has got huge attention with millions of views, over 80 thousand likes, 3000 plus comments showing the friendship between two international leaders.

Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community as well as saw cultural performances at his hotel. He even signed an autograph for a child who gave him a portrait.

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Prime Minister’s visit to Italy comes amid strong momentum for India-Italy relations with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.

Watch the post here:

Welcome to Rome, my friend! 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mUjFL4HIqY — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2026

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