According to reports, several large explosions and fire was seen near Beirut’s international airport on October 20 engulfing the area in thick smoke.

Reports further added that, following the blast near Beirut airport hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes late on Sunday after Israel said that it was preparing attacks on sites linked to the financial operations of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and told people to leave those areas immediately.

Lebanon claimed on September 24 that the death toll in Israel strikes reached as many as 558. Further at least 558 people were killed and over 1,600 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks, claimed the Lebanese health ministry.

According to reports, heavy damages were reported in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Bialik, one of several civilian sites where Hezbollah rockets hit, last month.