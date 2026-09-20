Meet Nila Vikhe Patil, Maharashtra BJP minister’s niece who is elected to Sweden Parliament

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New-Delhi: Nila Vikhe Patil, daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, has been elected to Swedish Parliament.

The 41-year-old Green Party leader was elected a Member of Parliament from the Stockholm City constituency in the national election held on September 13.

She was born in Sweden, spent her early years in Ahmednagar before returning to build a career in Swedish politics.

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Nila is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil and the granddaughter of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. She is also the niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Gothenburg School of Business, with Economics and Law, and also studied for an MBA at the University of Complutense in Madrid.

She previously served as a political adviser at the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office during the Stefan Löfven administration, where she focused on finance, taxation and housing. She has also served as a member of the Stockholm Municipal Council.

Sweden’s left-leaning opposition won a narrow majority in the September 13 election. The Swedish Election Authority said the four opposition parties won 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag (Parliament) election. The four parties that make up or support the outgoing conservative-led government took 173 seats.