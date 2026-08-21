“Medically Fit, Imran Khan returns back to jail after hospital check-up

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned back to Adiala Jail from Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad after he was declared medically fit.

Khan underwent a medical check-up at the hospital and was sent back to prison after doctors deemed it safe for him to remain in custody, according to Pakistani media reports.

“A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist, and a physician, conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X about Khan’s health checks.

Advertisement

“After the completion of this entire process, he was transferred back to Adiala Jail,” he added.

During his brief stay at the hospital, dozens of PTI supporters had gathered near the hospital, according to French AFP news agency.

Khan, who served as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote amid tensions between his government and the Pakistani military. Later, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after getting convicted in a corruption case.