MEA Confirms Five Indians Dead, One Missing Amid West Asia Conflict

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New Delhi: Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), on Saturday informed that five Indians had been killed while one was injured in the conflict in West Asia. He said that the Missions remain open round the clock and are constantly working in all assistance efforts.

Mahajan made the remarks during the inter-ministerial briefing on the recent developments in West Asia here in the national capital.

He said, “We have five Indians who have lost their lives and one who is missing in earlier incident. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, UAE remain in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased after completing requisite formalities.”

He underlined that all support is being rendered to the seafarers in the region and the MEA is in close coordination with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

The Additional Secretary (Gulf) said that for places such as Bahrain and Kuwait from where direct flights are not operating, the Indian nationals are being assisted with visa extensions and transit visas for their journey to India via Saudi Arabia.

He shared an update on the attack in Sohar city in Oman which resulted in the death of two Indians and injured 10 others and said that none of them were reported to be seriously injured.

“Our mission has been on the ground and is rendering all assistance and is in contant touch with the concerned Omani authorities, local companies, hospitals and families of the affected Indians. The Embassy is also coordinating to facilitate the early return of the mortal remains of the two deceased Indian nationals to India.”

On the Safesea Vishnu incident, he said that the team has been on the ground for the early return of the 15 crew members of Safesea Vishnu who were safely evacuated and are currently residing at a hotel in Basra, Iraq.

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“They are also working with the concerned authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India of the Indian national”

Also at the briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry on Friday informed that two Indian flagged LPG carrying vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi have transited through the Strait of Hormuz and now are on their way to India with approximately 92,700 Metric Tons of LPG.

The developments come amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

(ANI)

Also Read: Two Indian flagged LPG carriers granted transit through Strait of Hormuz by Iran