Massive sinkhole created in China, Captured in CCTV, watch

Advertisement

A massive sinkhole in China’s Shanghai was formed on the road, where the road caved in. This whole incident has been captured in a CCTV video, which shows the busy road sinking in and creating a huge void.

The incident has swallowed nearby structures, vehicles and some containers along with the barricades can be seen, going down.

People nearby can be seen running here and there in panic in order to save their lives.

The incident has taken place at the junction Qixin Road and Li’an Road, an area undergoing significant underground works for a new Metro Line.

As per the reports, there were no casualties or injuries.

According to the reports the roads caved in as there was soft alluvial soil, excessive ground water extraction, thin sand layers, and other voids created by urban construction.

There have been similar incidents in the past, where a part of the road collapsed in Thailand which resulted in a massive sinkhole. Residents were evacuated then.

Advertisement

That particular portion of the road was under construction at that time and a whole around 20 meters deep was formed.

In Bangkok also such an incident took place where a 50 meter sink whole was carved on the road .

AS per the reports it is said that a large part of China is built in karst terrain, which is made of soluble rocks such as limestone and dolomite. This results in the reduction of the strength and quality of the rocks as groundwater eats away the soluble rocks.

Sinkholes can be extremely dangerous as the roads might look intact but the soluble rocks under dissolve and then at a point of time the road collapses.

Watch the video here:

A massive sinkhole suddenly opens up in Shanghai, swallowing a huge chunk of the road. China’s famous ‘tofu-dreg’ infrastructure strikes again built fast, collapses faster! pic.twitter.com/0pXBnqnTIB — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) February 12, 2026