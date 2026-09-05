Massive landslide partially blocks river in Darchula

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Nepal: A huge landslide has caused partial obstruction on Chamelia River at Bhattar of Api Himal Rural Municipality, Darchula.

The landslide occurred and fell into the river located close to its source on the southern face of Api Himal range in far-western Nepal.

Communities downstream has been cautioned to stay alert against potential flash floods after the trapped water to spill out suddenly.

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Police team was dispatched to assess the landslide where no settlements were affected or any damage incurred so far according to official sources.

Security persons, are keeping an eye on the developing scenario as well as the rise of water flow in the river.