Massive fire engulfs 7-storey building in Sydney, no casualties reported

Sydney: A massive fire broke out in a seven-storey building in central Sydney on Thursday. The fire has reportedly spread across several residential buildings in the vicinity.

The building is located on Randle Street in Surry Hills, has entirely gone up in flames. No casulaties have been reported yet.

More than 100 firefighters from Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) were sent to tackle a major blaze in the Surry Hills and nearby roads have been closed.

Local media said it is believed that at least 50 people have been evacuated from the building as the fire rages.

The light rail services near the blaze were suspended until further notice, NSW transport said.