Massive fire breaks out in Texas plastic plant, blaze likely to burn for days

Houston: A massive fire broke out at a plastic plant in the US state of Texas, officials said, adding that the blaze was likely to burn for days.

Local fire department officials said the fire started around Wednesday midnight at the plant in Grand Prairie, about 21 km west of Dallas, when a power line fell onto a storage area containing plastic sheeting, reports Xinhua news agency.

Grand Prairie Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Murphy said one of the rail cars caught fire and then the blaze spread, adding that no injuries have been reported.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Murphy as saying that the fire has been somewhat contained, but it’s still likely to burn for at least two days.

“The flames aren’t as big,” the local newspaper quoted Murphy as saying.

“Our biggest problem is this is a lot of plastic. It burns very hot. You’ve got to have a lot of foam to put on it

“There’s just not enough foam to put on this large of a fire,” he added.

Fire officials are now concerned that additional power lines will fall as the blaze continues to burn, Murphy said.