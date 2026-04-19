Massive fire breaks out in floating village of Malaysia, destroyed more than 200 houses

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Malaysia: A massive fire accident took place in floating village, Kampung Bahagia of Malaysia today.

This fire accident has reportedly destroyed more than 200 houses and left 8,000 people homeless.

The information of this accident was received by the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department at around 1:32 am, following which they immediately deployed 37 firefighters from two fire stations to the area.

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The fire was so massive that it spread over 10-acre area, completely destroying the temporary homes. The fire operations were hampered due to narrow routes, preventing them to reach at the accident spot as early as possible.

As per reports, no injuries or casualties were reported in this accident. And it is being reportedly said that blaze spread quickly due to strong winds and the close proximity of wooden homes.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.