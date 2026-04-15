Massive fire breaks out at BYD factory in China’s Shenzhen; no casualties reported

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New-Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a multi-level parking garage within BYD’s manufacturing complex in Shenzhen. No casualties were reported.

The garage was a parking ​area for “test and scrapped vehicles” and ​the fire had been extinguished, the carmaker ⁠said in a statement on Tuesday.

As per reports, the fire engulfed the entire building, sending thick pillars of black smoke into the sky. Following which they alerted the fire personnel.

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Preliminary investigations cited by Chinese media indicate that the fire was triggered by improper external construction work.

However, the final cause and damage assessment remains under review. Based on the latest updates shared by Chinese media outlets, the fire has been fully extinguished.

The electric ​vehicle firm’s global headquarters are in the ​Pingshan district in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Also Read: Atleast 10 People Killed In Fire At South Korean Car Parts Factory