Massive blow to Justin Trudeau after key sikh ally withdraws support

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suffered a massive blow when Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party (NDP), a key ally keeping his Liberal Party in power, unexpectedly withdrew support on Wednesday.

In a video, Jagmeet Singh said that he was “ripping up” a deal the two men struck in 2022 and accused Justin Trudeau of not being able to take on the opposition Conservatives, who polls indicate are set to easily win an election that must be held by end-October 2025.

“The Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too devoted to corporate interests to fight for people. They cannot be the change – they cannot restore the hope,” said Jagmeet Singh.

Under the 2022 deal, the NDP agreed to keep Justin Trudeau in power until mid-2025 in return for more social spending. Justin Trudeau first took office in November 2015.