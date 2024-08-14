Mark Zuckerberg installs sculpture of wife Priscilla in their backyard, watch

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta has recently brought the Roman traditions of making sculptures of wife. Mark has installed a sculpture of wife Priscilla in the backyard of their home.

Mark took to Instagram and posted a photo of the sculpture. He wrote in the caption, “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks.”

Since shared 19 hours ago the post has so far earned 192,079 views.

The sculpture was reportedly carved by renowned New York City-based artist Daniel Arsham. It reflects his signature style, blending elements of architecture, sculpture, and performance art.

The post has so far received a number of comments in most of which people have admired Mark’s love for his wife. Here are some of the comments.

“This is next level !! Love the matching mug.”

“Octagon out. Statue IN”

“Wow, he does insane sculpture work. Must have been a fun project!”

“Husbands everywhere are shaking”

“this is the most billionaire thing to do ever”

“This is beautiful and total awesome. Well done”

“Wow! .. is there a back story here or just Tuesday nite at your house ?? Ps do you have an older brother who is black I could meet.. asking for a friend.”

Watch the statue here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

