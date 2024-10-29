Manoj Bihari Verma appointed as next Ambassador of India to Liberia

New Delhi: Manoj Bihari Verma who is serving presently as the Counsellor in the High Commission of India at Dar-es-Salaam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Verma (YOA: 2009) is expected to take up the assignment shortly, as per the statement.

Earlier on August 21, the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi witnessed a powerful call for enhanced collaboration between India and Africa, with distinguished addresses by Vice Presidents Muhammad Bs Jallow of Gambia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Liberia, and CGDN Chiwenge of Zimbabwe.

Liberia’s Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, in his address, lauded India’s rich history and its meaningful contributions to global politics, economy, and security.

He said, “African- countries have worked very hard to improve intra-Africa trade. I have come here to make India’s case. India has a rich history. India continues playing meaningful roles in the world politics, economy and security.”

He added, “Today, I am proud of the long-standing diplomatic relationship that continues to exist between India and Liberia over six decades. Our two nations have been deeply engaged in international trade and commerce in the last decades.”

