Man visits 7 wonders of the world in less than 7 days, makes record

New Delhi: A man visited 7 wonders of the world in less than 7 days recently and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. After due verification the man from Egypt was declared as the record holder in this category by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Meet 45 year old Magdy Eissa who successfully completed his tour of 7 wonders of the world in the fastest time of 6 days 11 hours and 52 minutes. It was four and a half hours quicker than the previous record set last year by Englishman Jamie McDonald.

Magdy first visited the Great Wall of China, and then Taj Mahal in India. He later also toured to the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, Rome’s Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, and finally the ancient Mayan city Chichén Itzá in Mexico.

The condition of this record was only scheduled public transport could be used when attempting this record and he did so.

Magdy reportedly said that planning his record-breaking route was a “monumental” task which took almost one and a half years.

For this record journey Magdy researched on the transit times, mapping out the best transportation options, waiting time at the immigration queues etc.

He did not suffer any major disruptions to his schedule, though he reportedly had some close calls on which he could have failed. Like, he overslept and missed the daily bus to Petra. Then he struggled to find another public bus which was very difficult as the site is primarily served by private tour operators and taxis.

On another occasion, he nearly missed his flight from Peru to Mexico. However, as he explained the airline staff that this he is doing for a record, somehow the airline staff reopened the check-in counter.