Man robs six New York banks in five Days, runs with Rs 56,683

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New York: A robbery case has reportedly occurred in which a 33-year-old man, Gustavo DeJesus Torres has been alleged for robbing six banks in five days in New York City.

Torres started robbing banks last week in which he entered a bank and handed over a written note to an accountant of a bank which read that people might get harmed if they don’t hand over some amount of money to him. The bank which faced this robbery is reportedly said to be one branch of Chase Bank and the second time he was targeting the branches of the same bank.

The accused was successful in robbing two branches of the same bank from where Torres was able to net Rs 29,981 and Rs 24,828. The two branches are said to be located in Queens and Brooklyn. The next time in Harlem he could get Rs 1,873.

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It is being reportedly said that Torres was identified by the police with the help of recorded CCTV footage of the crime scene.

A search operation has been launched to find Torres and do the needful after arresting him for the crime that he has done.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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