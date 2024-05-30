Man killed after being sucked into plane’s turbine engine on runway in Amsterdam airport

Amsterdam: In a chilling incident, a man was killed after falling into the plane’s spinning turbine blades at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, Dutch airline KLM said.

The deceased has not yet been identified yet.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines made the announcement on Wednesday that a “person ended up in a running aircraft engine” of a plane that was bound for Billund, Denmark at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

“A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine,” KLM said following the incident. “Sadly, this person has died. The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund. We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol.”

The incident took place on the airport just outside the terminal, just as a KLM flight was preparing to take off for Billund, Denmark, as AFP reported.

Last year a 27-year-old airport employee died after being sucked into a Delta passenger plane engine in San Antonio, Texas.

