Man arrested after eggs hurled at King Charles during his visit to York

England: A man has been arrested by police on Wednesday for throwing eggs at King Charles and Camilla, his wife and queen consort.

The incident happened on the second day of an official royal visit to Yorkshire in the northern England. The footage of the incident is going viral on the social media.

The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders in York when four eggs were thrown at the British monarch and his wife. King Charles was seen avoiding the eggs which then smashed onto the ground. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

Then the King and Queen Consort and they were ushered away.

Several police officers rushed in to the crowd and restrained a protester on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for the King’s visit.

Later the police released a statement regarding the incident and stated that a 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate in York and he is currently in police custody.

King Charles is on a two-day tour of northern England. He later unveiled a statue to his late mother in York which had been planned to mark her 70th year on the throne.

The incident in York was not the first time royals have faced such a protest. Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth’s royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

(Source: Reuters)