Mali road accident kills 14 dead, 29 injured

Mali: Atleast 14 people were killed and 29 sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and bus in Central Mali, according to statement released by the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The accident took place around 6 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday on National Road Number 6 on a major road near Fana, east of Bamako.

The bus was enroute to the capital, Bamako from Fana when it collided with a trailer truck traveling in the opposite direction killing 14 people on the spot and injuring 29 people.

All the victims were transported to the Fana Health Center, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

