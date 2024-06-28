Maldives minister casts a spell on President Muizzu, arrested

Maldives: A Maldives minister has been arrested for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu.

According to local media reports, one Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, who was the State Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Energy was arrested on Sunday along with two other individuals.

The accused has been remanded in custody for a week pending investigations. However, the cops did not give any details for her arrest to the local media.

Informing about the incident, a local media outlet, the Sun quoted, “There have been reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.”

One of the two individuals arrested in the alleged black magic is said to be the ex-husband of Shamnaz. The man, identified as, Adam Rameez was a minister at the President’s Office. Meanwhile, Shamnaz Ali Saleem was suspended from her post on Wednesday after being arrested.

Coincidentally, both Shamnaz and Rameez have worked with Muizzu as members of the Male City Council when he was serving as the city’s mayor. However, the cause of casting black magic is yet to be known.

Police investigation into the matter is underway and more detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.