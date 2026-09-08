Malaysia Airlines flight with 186 passengers on board diverted to Chennai, landed safely

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Chennai: A Jeddah-bound Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 186 passengers was diverted and taken emergency landing due to technical issues in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The flight is identified as Malaysia Airlines MH 156. The flight was able to land safely as emergency response arrangements were activated at the Chennai airport.

Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams.

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In similar incident, American Airlines flight 618 to Newark from Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Baltimore after one passenger allegedly became violent and aggressive over the course of the flight.

The incident happened about two hours into flight AA618; witnesses reported the passenger screamed abusive racial slurs and attacked his neighbor.

They then, with the assistance of the crew, tied him down using zip ties and duct tape to his first-class seat until they could land.