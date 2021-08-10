Make ‘immediate’ travel arrangements to return to India: Afghanistan-based Indian Embassy to Indians
Kabul: Taking a serious note of the ongoing Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Monday issued a security advisory for the Indians leaving in Afghanistan advising them to make ‘immediate’ travel arrangements to return to India.
This apart, the Indian Embassy also has ‘strongly advised’ the Indian companies to ‘immediately withdraw’ their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.