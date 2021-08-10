Make ‘immediate’ travel arrangements to return to India: Afghanistan-based Indian Embassy to Indians

By WCE 3
Photo Credit: IANS

Kabul: Taking a serious note of the ongoing Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Monday issued a security advisory for the Indians leaving in Afghanistan advising them to make ‘immediate’ travel arrangements to return to India.

Related News

Journalist taken hostage by Taliban in Helmand province

Taliban captures second provincial capital in Afghanistan

This apart, the Indian Embassy also has ‘strongly advised’ the Indian companies to ‘immediately withdraw’ their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

Make ‘immediate’ travel arrangements to return to India: Indian Embassy in Afghanistan to Indians

You might also like
World

Canada extends ban on direct flights from India till Sep 21

World

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provisionally approved for use in Australia

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 203.6 mn, death tally climbs over 4.30 million

World

‘No time for delay and no room for excuses’: UN, UNFCCC on IPCC report

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.