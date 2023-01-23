Major power outage in Pakistan after grid failure, Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi without power for hours

Islamabad: A massive power outage was reported in Pakistan due to a major grid breakdown on Monday morning.

“According to initial information, at about 7:34 AM (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major power outage. A swift work is on to revive the system,” the ministry said in a statement.

The electricity outage was reported in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. It may take up to 12 hours to fully restore the power, Geo said, citing minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

A frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu when systems were turned on on Monday morning, power minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo TV channel.

According to reports, almost 90 per cent of Karachi is without power at the moment. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities are working to resume the electricity supply.

(Input From IANS)