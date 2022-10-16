Magnitude of 5.3 earthquake hits Southern Philippines

Manila: An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Surigao Del Sur province in southern Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute on Saturday added that the quake, which occurred at 11:14 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of one km, nearly 68 km northeast of Marihatag town.

The earthquake took place on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

