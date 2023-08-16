Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Tajikistan, No damage reported

Tajikistan: An earthquake magnitude of 4.2 struck Tajikistan on Wednesday night, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:56 a.m. (IST)

According to a tweet by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude occurred at 2:56 a.m. IST, at a point at latitude 37.32 degrees and longitude 72.12 degrees, at a depth of 95 km in the Tajikistan.

Officials said no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan.

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.