Lula launches public streaming platform and highlights culture’s role

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São Paulo: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has highlighted the role of culture as a driver of economic growth, employment, and national identity. He spoke while launching Tela Brasil, the country’s first federal public audiovisual streaming platform. The platform is dedicated exclusively to Brazilian productions, as reported by Brasil 247.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, the President emphasized Lula’s continued commitment to Brazil’s creative sectors. He highlighted how cultural activities generate significant economic opportunities. These activities engage a wide range of professionals across industries.

He argued that investments in culture contribute not only to economic development but also help strengthen a sense of belonging and national pride among citizens. In fact, Lula’s vision for cultural policy is central to the government’s approach.

According to Brasil 247, Lula noted that the economic contribution of the cultural sector is often underestimated despite its extensive impact. Additionally, he pointed out that every audiovisual production, including films and television projects, creates jobs for hundreds of workers and professionals. Lula’s remarks drew attention to the ongoing importance of culture in Brazil.

The Brazilian leader further stated that culture plays a central role in shaping national identity. It should be noted that Lula has frequently associated culture with national values. It also fosters a deeper connection between citizens and their country.

Tela Brasil has been developed by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Federal University of Alagoas. It operates using Brazilian technology. Notably, Lula was present at the unveiling of the initiative. The project aims to broaden public access to domestic audiovisual content through a digital platform. It features films, documentaries, television productions, and other nationally produced works.

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Often described by government officials as a “Brazilian Netflix,” the platform is expected to provide greater visibility to independent productions. Lula’s administration hopes these productions, which frequently gain recognition at film festivals and specialized exhibitions, will gain a wider audience. However, they often struggle to reach wider audiences.

Authorities believe the service will strengthen the country’s audiovisual industry and expand the circulation of Brazilian content. Furthermore, it will create new opportunities for independent filmmakers and producers, in line with Lula’s policies supporting the arts.

The catalogue also features 19 productions that represented Brazil in the Academy Awards race. Lula has praised the inclusion of content for children and young audiences, musicals, historical documentaries, and internationally acclaimed titles.

The selection reflects Brazil’s cultural diversity. Importantly, Lula has expressed support for highlighting Black and Indigenous cinema, women-directed productions, and works addressing themes such as memory, sustainability, climate justice, and Brazilian cultural identity.

(ANI)

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