Lowest Single-day Covid-19 Cases In Over A Month In Philippines

Manila:The Philippines reported 1,987 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest daily increase in more than a month.

The last time single-day cases fell below 2,000 was on July 29, which stood at 1,834, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines surged to 228,403 on Thursday.

Health authorities said that the number of recoveries rose to 159,475 after 880 more patients recovered, while 65 more patients died, bringing the death toll to 3,688.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily confirmed cases reported on Thursday with 818, followed by Cavite 153; Laguna 125; Negros Occidental 122; and Rizal province 78.

(IANS)