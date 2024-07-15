Lord Jagannath saved Trump, says ISKCON, recalls how he helped Rath Yatra 48 years back

New Delhi: Lord Jagannath saved Trump, said a spokesperson of ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Radharaman Das of ISKCON took to X (formerly Twitter) and narrated how Donal Trump had helped members to organize Rath Yatra in New York long 48 years back in 1976 for which now Lord Jagannath returned the favour by saving him during the assassination attempt.

“Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rathayatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favor by saving him. Today, as the world celebrates the 9-day Jagannath Rathayatra festival, this terrible attack on him and his narrow escape show Jagannath’s intervention,” Das wrote in the X post.

“The first chariot procession of the Lord of the Universe Mahaprabhu Jagannath kicked off on the streets of NYC in 1976, with assistance from the then 30-year-old emerging real-estate mogul in United States of America – Donald Trump.

Nearly 48 years ago, when the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was planning to organize the first Rath Yatra in New York City, challenges were galore.

While the grant of parade permit at the Fifth Avenue was nothing short of a miracle, finding a huge empty site where chariots could be built was also never going to be easy. They knocked at the doors of every person possible, but in vain. It was then that the former US president Donald Trump emerged as a ray of hope for the Krishna devotees,” he narrated in the post.