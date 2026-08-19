London to witness Ganga Aarti on Thames in September

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New-Delhi: For the very first time, London is set to witness a familiar Indian riverside tradition, the Ganga Aarti which is scheduled to take place on the banks of the River Thames in the month of September.

The ceremony will be held on September 13, 2026, at the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

The event is being organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with Totally Thames, a trust that promotes and celebrates the River Thames through arts programmes, heritage projects, environmental initiatives and community events.

This September, that tradition will be recreated beside the Thames in what organisers describe as a symbolic meeting of two rivers that have shaped civilisations and carried the stories, cultures and beliefs of generations.

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The event will take place from 4 PM to 8 PM, with the main Ganga Aarti scheduled for 7:15 PM, around sunset. The programme will include Indian food, stalls, live music, dance and family-friendly activities before the main ceremony begins on the Royal Steps beside the Thames.

The event is free and open to everyone, making it accessible to both local residents and international visitors.

There will also be a specific environmental rule for the ceremony. Visitors will not be allowed to put flowers, idols or other offerings into the Thames River.