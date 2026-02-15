Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to represent India at Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony

Advertisement

Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in Dhaka on February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

The Speaker’s participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, the MEA statement read..

The representation comes as the newly elected government of Bangladesh is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders of 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet, Prothom Alo reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the list of invited countries so far includes China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, Prothom Alo reported.

Ahead of the ceremony, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited.

He underscored the party’s inclusive foreign policy vision, “friends to all, malice to none”.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan said, “I don’t know exactly what they’re doing, but hopefully they’ll invite everyone. I don’t know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It’s general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us.”