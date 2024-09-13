llia Golem Yefimchyk world’s best bodybuilder passes away at 36, fitness world shocked

New Delhi: Renowned Belarusian bodybuilder Illia Golem Yefimchyk has died at the age of 36 years. His death has shocked the entire fraternity.

The world famous bodybuilder was known for his massive physique and was nicknamed ‘The Mutant.’ Reports say that, Illia Golem Yefimchyk died due to a heart attack.

The bodybuilder stood at 6 feet 1 inch height and weighed 340 pounds. He was famous for his rigorous diet of 16,500 calories per day. He did 600 pound bench press and 700 pound squats.

He had as many as 300,000 Instagram followers, though he had never participated in any bodybuilding competition. He had a 61-inch chest and 25-inch biceps. He suffered a heart attack on September 6, fell into a coma and died on September 11, said reports.

His wife Anna told local media persons that, “I spent every day with him, hoping for recovery. His heart started beating again for two days, but doctors informed me that his brain had stopped functioning.”

Further it is worth mentioning that, his untimely demise has been mourned by the entire bodybuilding fraternity.