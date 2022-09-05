Liz Truss beats Sunak in leadership battle, to be next UK PM

Liz Truss beats Sunak in leadership battle, to be next UK PM

London: Liz Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister of Britain. She has defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak by nearly 20,000 votes.

The result was announced at 12:30 pm (5 pm IST), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

The 47-year-old has consistently been ahead of 42-year-old Mr Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.

Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation.